Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 03/10/2018 à 21:36.
Modéré le 03/10/2018 à 21:36.
The Ocean envoie du son - 03/10 21:36
Nouvel extrait de Phanerozoic I: palaeozoic pour The Ocean avec ce "Devonian: nascent". [plus d'infos]
The Ocean
LP : Phanerozoic I: palaeozoic
Label : Metal Blade
LP : Phanerozoic I: palaeozoic
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (120 hits)
The cambrian explosion
Cambrian II: eternal recurrence
Ordovicium: the glaciation of Gondwana
Silurian: age of sea scorpions
Devonian: nascent (feat. Jonas Renkse de Katatonia)
The carboniferous rainforest collapse
Permian: the great dying
Cambrian II: eternal recurrence
Ordovicium: the glaciation of Gondwana
Silurian: age of sea scorpions
Devonian: nascent (feat. Jonas Renkse de Katatonia)
The carboniferous rainforest collapse
Permian: the great dying
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires