Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 29/09/2018 à 20:52.
Modéré le 29/09/2018 à 20:52.
Cypress Hill voit des éléphants sous acide - 29/09 20:52
Elephants on acid, le nouvel album de Cypress Hill, sorti hier, est en écoute intégrale dans la suite de cette dépêche. [plus d'infos]
Cypress Hill
LP : Elephants on acid
Date de sortie : 28/09/2018
LP : Elephants on acid
Date de sortie : 28/09/2018
Tusko (Intro)
Band of gypsies
Put em in the ground
Satao (Interval)
Jesus was a stoner
Pass the knife
LSD (Interval)
Oh na na
Holy mountain (Interval)
Locos
Falling down
Elephant acid
Insane OG
The 5th angel (Instrumental)
Warlord
Reefer man
Thru the rabbit hole (Interlude)
Crazy
Muggs is dead
Blood on my hands again
Stairway to heaven
Band of gypsies
Put em in the ground
Satao (Interval)
Jesus was a stoner
Pass the knife
LSD (Interval)
Oh na na
Holy mountain (Interval)
Locos
Falling down
Elephant acid
Insane OG
The 5th angel (Instrumental)
Warlord
Reefer man
Thru the rabbit hole (Interlude)
Crazy
Muggs is dead
Blood on my hands again
Stairway to heaven
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires