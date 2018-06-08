Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 29/09/2018 à 20:26.
Modéré le 29/09/2018 à 20:26.
Crois Tremonti - 29/09 20:26
Tremonti a publié une vidéo pour son morceau "Trust", tiré d'A dying machine. [plus d'infos]
Tremonti
LP : A dying machine
Label : Napalm Records
LP : A dying machine
Label : Napalm Records
Bringer of war
From the sky
A dying machine
Trust
Throw them to the lions
Make it hurt
Traipse
The first the last
A lot like sin
The day when legions burned
As the silence becomes me
Take you with me
Desolation
Found
