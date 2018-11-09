Posté par Julien.
Muse navigue dans les années 80 - 29/09 12:09
Tout en rendant hommage à quelques films des années 80, Muse sort son clip pour "Pressure". Le titre est extrait de l'album Simulation Theory prévu pour le 9 novembre. [plus d'infos]
Muse
LP : Simulation theory
Label : Warner Music Group
LP : Simulation theory
Label : Warner Music Group
Algorithm
The dark side
Pressure
Propaganda
Break it to me
Something human
Thought contagion
Get up and fight
Blockades
Dig down
The void
Algorithm (Alternate reality version)
The dark side (Alternate reality version)
Propaganda (Acoustic)
Something human (Acoustic)
Dig down (Acoustic gospel Version)
