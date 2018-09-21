Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 25/09/2018 à 20:25.
Slash a sorti une vidéo pour son single "Driving rain", extrait de Living the dream. [plus d'infos]

Slash - Living the dream
Slash
LP : Living the dream
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 21/09/2018
The call of the wild
Serve you right
My antidote
Mind your manners
Lost inside the girl
Read between the lines
Slow grind
The one you loved is gone
Driving rain
Sugar cane
The great pretender
Boulevard of broken hearts





