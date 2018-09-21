Posté par Mike69270.
Slash lâche tout pour faire rêver - 21/09 20:05
Le nouvel album, Living the dream, de Slash est dans les bacs. Il s'écoute ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Slash
LP : Living the dream
Label : Roadrunner
The call of the wild
Serve you right
My antidote
Mind your manners
Lost inside the girl
Read between the lines
Slow grind
The one you loved is gone
Driving rain
Sugar cane
The great pretender
Boulevard of broken hearts
