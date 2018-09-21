Infos précédentes :

Slash - World on FireSlash a l'antidote - 18/09 19:18

En amont de la sortie imminente de son nouvel album Living the dream prévue ce vendredi, Slash a lâché le morceau "Antidote". [plus d'infos]

Slash - Living the dream
Slash
LP : Living the dream
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 21/09/2018
The call of the wild
Serve you right
My antidote
Mind your manners
Lost inside the girl
Read between the lines
Slow grind
The one you loved is gone
Driving rain
Sugar cane
The great pretender
Boulevard of broken hearts





