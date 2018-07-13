Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 15/09/2018 à 11:31.
Modéré le 15/09/2018 à 11:31.
Deafheaven par Audiotree - 15/09 11:31
Le label Audiotree a capté une session live de Deafheaven interprétant "Worthless animal", tiré de Ordinary corrupt human love, au Preston Bradley Center Auditorium de Chicago. [plus d'infos]
Deafheaven
LP : Ordinary corrupt human love
Label : Anti Records
LP : Ordinary corrupt human love
Label : Anti Records
- Anti Records (64 hits)
You without end
Honeycomb
Canary yellow
Near
Glint
Night people
Worthless animal
Honeycomb
Canary yellow
Near
Glint
Night people
Worthless animal
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires