Cane Hill parti trop tôt en live - 11/09 23:56
Le morceau-titre du dernier album de Cane Hill, Too far gone, est sorti en version live. Il est présent sur leur album live, Cane Hill: live from the bible belt. [plus d'infos]
Cane Hill
LP : Too far gone
Label : Rise Records
LP : Too far gone
Label : Rise Records
Too far gone
Lord of flies
Singing in the swamp
Erased
Why?
It follows
Scumbag
Hateful
10¢
The end.
