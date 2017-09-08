Posté par Mike69270.
Being As An Ocean a sorti la vidéo de "Know my name", extrait de la version deluxe de Waiting for morning to come. [plus d'infos]
Being As An Ocean
LP : Waiting for morning to come
Date de sortie : 08/09/2017
Pink & red
Black & blue
Floating through darkness, they seemed to
Glow
And fade away when morning came
OK
As though each of my problems would slip away
Dissolve
Thorns
EB thaT srewoP ehT
Suddenly, I was alone
Blacktop
I saw before me, a bright red light, And silently I stood
Waiting for morning to come
