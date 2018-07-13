Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 08/09/2018 à 21:57.
Modéré le 08/09/2018 à 21:57.
Powerwolf en tueurs à la croix - 08/09 21:57
"Killers with the cross" de Powerwolf a fait l'objet d'un clip vidéo. Le morceau est tiré de The sacrament of sin. [plus d'infos]
POWERWOLF
LP : The sacrament of sin
Label : Napalm Records
Fire & forgive
Demons are a girl's best friend
Killers with the cross
Incense and iron
Where the wild wolves have gone
Stossgebet
Nightside of Siberia
The sacrament of sin
Venom of venus
Nighttime rebel
Fist my fist (Sacralize or strike)
Midnight madonna (Bonus)
