Sick Of It All va sortir son nouvel album le 2 novembre chez Century Media. Tous les détails de Wake the sleeping dragon! sont compilés dans la fiche disque ci-après. Tim McIlrath de Rise Against fera un featuring sur l'album. Par ailleurs, le groupe a lâché le morceau d'ouverture de l'album avec "Inner vision". [plus d'infos]

Sick Of It All - Wake the sleeping dragon!
Sick Of It All
LP : Wake the sleeping dragon!
Label : Century Media Date de sortie : 02/11/2018
Inner vision
That crazy white boy shit
The snake (Break free)
Bull's anthem
Robert Moses was a racist
Self important shithead
To the wolves
Always with us
Wake the sleeping dragon
2+2
Beef between vegans
Hardcore horsehose
Mental furlough
Deep state
Bad hombres
Work the system
The new slavery





