Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/09/2018 à 11:52.
Modéré le 02/09/2018 à 11:52.
SOIA réveille le dragon endormi - 02/09 11:52
Sick Of It All va sortir son nouvel album le 2 novembre chez Century Media. Tous les détails de Wake the sleeping dragon! sont compilés dans la fiche disque ci-après. Tim McIlrath de Rise Against fera un featuring sur l'album. Par ailleurs, le groupe a lâché le morceau d'ouverture de l'album avec "Inner vision". [plus d'infos]
Sick Of It All
LP : Wake the sleeping dragon!
Label : Century Media
LP : Wake the sleeping dragon!
Label : Century Media
Century Media
Inner vision
That crazy white boy shit
The snake (Break free)
Bull's anthem
Robert Moses was a racist
Self important shithead
To the wolves
Always with us
Wake the sleeping dragon
2+2
Beef between vegans
Hardcore horsehose
Mental furlough
Deep state
Bad hombres
Work the system
The new slavery
