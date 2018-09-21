Posté par Mike69270.
L'ogre remixé - 01/09 10:41
Porn va sortir un album de remix de son dernier opus The ogre inside. Cette nouvelle production, baptisée The ogre inside remixed, sera dans les bacs dès le 21 septembre via Les disques Rubicon. Artwork et tracklisting de cette oeuvre sont par là. [plus d'infos]
- disquesrubicon: Facebook (27 hits)
The ogre inside - Heartlay remix
Close the window - An Erotic end of Times remix
Dream on - An Erotic end of Times remix
She holds my will - Heartlay remix
You will be the death of me - An Erotic end of Times remix
Sunset of cruelty - An Erotic end of Times remix
The ogre inside - An Erotic end of Times remix
Sunset of cruelty - Thot remix
She holds my will - An Erotic end of Times remix
The ogre inside - Aura Shred remix
Close the window - Aura Shred remix
The ogre inside - Aura Shred remix
