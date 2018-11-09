Posté par Mike69270.
Muse (franchement) du côté obscur - 30/08 22:56
Muse a dévoilé un clip pour son nouveau morceau "The dark side". Le groupe en a profité pour livrer les détails de son prochain opus, Simulation theory, que l'on pourra subir en intégralité à partir du 9 novembre, date de sa sortie. Bon courage... [plus d'infos]
Algorithm
The dark side
Pressure
Propaganda
Break it to me
Something human
Thought contagion
Get up and fight
Blockades
Dig down
The void
Algorithm (Alternate reality version)
The dark side (Alternate reality version)
Propaganda (Acoustic)
Something human (Acoustic)
Dig down (Acoustic gospel Version)
