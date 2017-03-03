Infos précédentes :

Primal Age a publié une vidéo récap' de sa deuxième partie de tournée en support d'A silent wound. [plus d'infos]

Primal Age - A silent wound
Primal Age
EP : A silent wound
Label : Deadlight Entertainment Date de sortie : 03/03/2017
The whistleblowers VS world health organization
A silent wound (Invité Felipe Chehuan de Confronto)
Counterfeiters of the science
To Jeff (Medley de Slayer - Invité Julien Truchan de Benighted & Koba de Loyal to the Grave)





