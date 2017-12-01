Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 22/08/2018 à 11:44.
Modéré le 22/08/2018 à 11:44.
Glassjaw : du clip et du live - 22/08 11:44
Glassjaw a sorti un clip pour "My conscience weighs a ton", tiré de Material control. La prestation du groupe au dernier Pukkelpop est également dispo par là. [plus d'infos]
Glassjaw
LP : Material control
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
LP : Material control
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
New white extremity
Shira
Citizen
Golgotha
Strange hours
Bastille day
Pompeii
Bibleland 6
Closer
My conscience weighs a ton
Material control
Cut and run
Shira
Citizen
Golgotha
Strange hours
Bastille day
Pompeii
Bibleland 6
Closer
My conscience weighs a ton
Material control
Cut and run
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires