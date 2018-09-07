Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 03/08/2018 à 23:59.
Modéré le 03/08/2018 à 23:59.
SxTx est F.U.B.A.R. - 03/08 23:59
Suicidal Tendencies a sorti ce jour un premier extrait de son prochain album Still cyco punks after all these years avec le morceau "F.U.B.A.R.". [plus d'infos]
Suicidal Tendencies
LP : Still cyco punk after all these years
Date de sortie : 07/09/2018
LP : Still cyco punk after all these years
Date de sortie : 07/09/2018
I love destruction
F.U.B.A.R.
All kinda crazy
Sippin' from the insanitea
It's always something
Lost my brain.Once again
Nothin' to lose
Gonna be alright
Ain't gonna get me
All I ever get
Save a peace for me
F.U.B.A.R.
All kinda crazy
Sippin' from the insanitea
It's always something
Lost my brain.Once again
Nothin' to lose
Gonna be alright
Ain't gonna get me
All I ever get
Save a peace for me
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires