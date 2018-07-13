Posté par Mike69270.
Deafheaven a clippé "Night people" qui apparaît au tracklisting de Ordinary corrupt human love. Ce morceau dispose de Chelsea Wolfe en invité. [plus d'infos]
Deafheaven
LP : Ordinary corrupt human love
Label : Anti Records
You without end
Honeycomb
Canary yellow
Near
Glint
Night people
Worthless animal
