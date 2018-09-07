Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/07/2018 à 22:44.
Modéré le 28/07/2018 à 22:44.
Clutch envoie du son - 28/07 22:44
Clutch a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Book of bad decisions avec ce "Hot bottom feeder". [plus d'infos]
Clutch
LP : Book of bad decisions
Date de sortie : 07/09/2018
Gimme the keys
Spirit of '76
Book of bad decisions
How to shake hands
In walks barbarella
Vision quest
Weird times
Emily Dickinson
Sonic counselor
A good fire
Ghoul wrangler
HB is in control
Hot bottom feeder
Paper & strife
Lorelei
