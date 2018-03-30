Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 26/07/2018 à 23:46.
Modéré le 26/07/2018 à 23:46.
Live The Torch - 26/07 23:46
Light The Torch a mis en ligne ce morceau live de "The bitter end", tiré de Revival. [plus d'infos]
Light The Torch
LP : Revival
Label : Nuclear Blast
Die alone
The god I deserve
Calm before the storm
Raise the dead
The safety of disbelief
Virus
The great divide
The bitter end
Lost in the fire
The sound of violence
Pull my heart out
Judas convention
