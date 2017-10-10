Posté par Mike69270.
Un live de Stick To Your Guns est dispo sur la toile. Capté en Allemagne. [plus d'infos]
Stick To Your Guns
LP : True view
Date de sortie : 10/10/2017
3 feet from peace
The sun, the moon, the truth: penance of self
Married to the noise
Delinelle
Cave canem
56
The inner authority: realization of self
You are free
Doomed by you
The better days before me
Owed nothing
Through the chain link
The reach for me: forgiveness of self
