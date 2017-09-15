Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 22/07/2018 à 20:25.
Modéré le 22/07/2018 à 20:25.
Qui possède qui ? - 22/07 20:25
Les Prophets of Rage ont clippé "Who owns who", tiré de leur éponyme. [plus d'infos]
Prophets of Rage
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit
