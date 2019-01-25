Posté par Mike69270.
Le prochain Sofy Major sortira le 25 janvier 2019 via Deadlight Entertainment (Primal Age, Nesseria, Babylon Pression, etc.). L'artwork de Total dump est à la suite. [plus d'infos]
