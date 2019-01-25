Infos précédentes :

Le prochain Sofy Major sortira le 25 janvier 2019 via Deadlight Entertainment (Primal Age, Nesseria, Babylon Pression, etc.). L'artwork de Total dump est à la suite. [plus d'infos]

Sofy Major - Total dump
Sofy Major
LP : Total dump
Label : Deadlight Entertainment Date de sortie : 25/01/2019

