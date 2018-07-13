Posté par Mike69270.
Une vidéo pour le nouveau Powerwolf - 20/07 19:10
Powerwolf a mis en ligne cette vidéo pour annoncer la sortie de The sacrament of sin, sorti aujourd'hui. [plus d'infos]
LP : The sacrament of sin
Label : Napalm Records
Fire & forgive
Demons are a girl's best friend
Killers with the cross
Incense and iron
Where the wild wolves have gone
Stossgebet
Nightside of Siberia
The sacrament of sin
Venom of venus
Nighttime rebel
Fist my fist (Sacralize or strike)
Midnight madonna (Bonus)
