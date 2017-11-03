Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 15/07/2018 à 23:46.
Anti-Flag - The people and the gunLes problèmes suivent Anti-Flag - 15/07 23:46

Anti-Flag a sorti un nouveau clip vidéo pour son morceau "Trouble follows me". Le morceau est extrait d'American fall.
Anti-Flag - American fall
Anti-Flag
LP : American fall
Label : Spinefarm Records Date de sortie : 03/11/2017
American attraction
The criminals
When the wall falls
Trouble follows me
Finish what we started
Liar
Digital blackout
I came. I saw. I believed.
Racists
Throw it away
Casualty





