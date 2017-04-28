Infos précédentes :

Ultra Vomit - Panzer surprise !

La première partie du making-of du clip de "Evier metal" d'Ultra Vomit est dispo. [plus d'infos]

Ultra Vomit - Panzer surprise !
Ultra Vomit
LP : Panzer suprise !
Label : Verycords Date de sortie : 28/04/2017
Entooned
Kammthaar
Un chien géant
Takoyaki
Super sexe
Hyper sexe
La bouillie I
E-TRON (digital caca)
Le train fantôme
Calojira
La bouillie II
Jésus
Anthracte
Keken
La bouillie III
Noël
Pink Pantera
La ch'nille
La bouillie IV
Batman vs Predator
Pipi vs caca
Evier metal





