Le Deafheaven nouveau à l'écoute - 08/07 11:47
Ordinary corrupt human love de Deafheaven s'écoute en intégralité chez les confrères de NPR.
[ Ordinary corrupt human love: npr.org ] [plus d'infos]
Deafheaven
LP : Ordinary corrupt human love
Label : Anti Records
- Anti Records (60 hits)
You without end
Honeycomb
Canary yellow
Near
Glint
Night people
Worthless animal
