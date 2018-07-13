Infos précédentes :

Deafheaven / Mogwai - Le Deafheaven nouveau à l'écoute - 08/07 11:47

Ordinary corrupt human love de Deafheaven s'écoute en intégralité chez les confrères de NPR.
Ordinary corrupt human love: npr.org

Deafheaven - Ordinary corrupt human love
Deafheaven
LP : Ordinary corrupt human love
Label : Anti Records Date de sortie : 13/07/2018
You without end
Honeycomb
Canary yellow
Near
Glint
Night people
Worthless animal

