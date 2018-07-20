Infos précédentes :

Chaser - Sound the sirensLaisse mourir Chaser - 03/07 23:17

Chaser a sorti un clip pour "Let it die". Leur album Sound the sirens est attendu pour le 20 juillet. [plus d'infos]

Chaser - Sound the sirens
Chaser
LP : Sound the sirens
Label : Effervescence Records Date de sortie : 20/07/2018
The uprising
At what cost ?
Nightmares
Silencer
Bonfire
Let it die
The show
Wars
Bet it all
A million reasons
Woe song





