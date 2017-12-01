Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 27/06/2018 à 22:31.
glassjaw_everything.jpgNouveau clip de Glassjaw en vue - 27/06 22:31

Glassjaw va sortir un clip pour "Golgotha" demain. Le titre figure sur Material control.
[us] Teaser "Golgotha": Instagram External ] [plus d'infos]

Glassjaw - Material control
Glassjaw
LP : Material control
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
New white extremity
Shira
Citizen
Golgotha
Strange hours
Bastille day
Pompeii
Bibleland 6
Closer
My conscience weighs a ton
Material control
Cut and run

