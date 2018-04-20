Infos précédentes :

APC au Pinkpop - 19/06 18:55

A Perfect Circle était au Pinkpop festival. Leur prestation est à mater en ligne. [plus d'infos]

A Perfect Circle - Eat the elephant
A Perfect Circle
LP : Eat the elephant
Label : BMG Date de sortie : 20/04/2018
Eat the elephant
Disillusioned
Contrarian
The doomed
So long, and thanks for all the fish
Talktalk
By and down the river
Delicious
DLB
Hourglass
Feathers
Get the lead out





