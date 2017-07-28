Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 13/06/2018 à 21:53.
Modéré le 13/06/2018 à 21:53.
La chimie d'Arcade Fire - 13/06 21:53
Les Arcade Fire ont clippé leur single "Chemistry". Il apparaît sur Everything now. [plus d'infos]
Arcade Fire
LP : Everything now
Label : Columbia Records
LP : Everything now
Label : Columbia Records
- Columbia Records: Site du label
Everything_now (Continued)
Everything now
Signs of life
Creature comfort
Peter Pan
Chemistry
Infinite content
Infinite_content
Electric blue
Good god damn
Put your money on me
We don't deserve love
Everything now (Continued)
