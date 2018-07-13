Posté par Mike69270.
Le canari jaune de Deafheaven - 13/06 21:49
Deafheaven a dévoilé une nouvelle compo de son prochain opus, Ordinary corrupt human love. Il s'agit de "Canary yellow". [plus d'infos]
Deafheaven
LP : Ordinary corrupt human love
Label : Anti Records
You without end
Honeycomb
Canary yellow
Near
Glint
Night people
Worthless animal
