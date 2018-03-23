Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
The Sword pas si confortable - 06/06 15:28
The Sword a clippé "Don't get too comfortable". Le morceau est présent sur Used future. [plus d'infos]
The Sword
LP : Used future
Label : Razor & Tie
Prelude
Deadly nightshade
Twilight sunrise
The wild sky
Intermezzo
Sea of green
Nocturne
Don't get too comfortable
Used future
Come and gone
Book of thoth
Brown mountain
Reprise
