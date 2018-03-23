Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/06/2018 à 15:28.
The SwordThe Sword pas si confortable - 06/06 15:28

The Sword a clippé "Don't get too comfortable". Le morceau est présent sur Used future. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
The Sword - Used future
The Sword
LP : Used future
Label : Razor & Tie Date de sortie : 23/03/2018
Prelude
Deadly nightshade
Twilight sunrise
The wild sky
Intermezzo
Sea of green
Nocturne
Don't get too comfortable
Used future
Come and gone
Book of thoth
Brown mountain
Reprise





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page