Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/06/2018 à 20:33.
Tremonti - A dying machineTremonti devient silence - 02/06 20:33

"As the silence becomes me" est un nouvel extrait du prochain Tremonti, A dying machine, lequel sort le 8 juin. [plus d'infos]

Tremonti - A dying machine
Tremonti
LP : A dying machine
Label : Napalm Records Date de sortie : 08/06/2018
Bringer of war
From the sky
A dying machine
Trust
Throw them to the lions
Make it hurt
Traipse
The first the last
A lot like sin
The day when legions burned
As the silence becomes me
Take you with me
Desolation
Found





