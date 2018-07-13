Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/06/2018 à 00:28.
Modéré le 02/06/2018 à 00:28.
Un p'tit bout de Deafheaven - 02/06 00:28
Deafheaven nous fait saliver avec une petite minute d'un nouveau morceau, "You without end". [plus d'infos]
Deafheaven
LP : Ordinary corrupt human love
Label : Anti Records
LP : Ordinary corrupt human love
Label : Anti Records
- Anti Records (58 hits)
You without end
Honeycomb
Canary yellow
Near
Glint
Night people
Worthless animal
Honeycomb
Canary yellow
Near
Glint
Night people
Worthless animal
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires