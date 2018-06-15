Posté par Ted.
Le quintet Here Lies Man a dévoilé un second titre de son nouvel album You will know nothing qui sortira le 15 juin chez RidingEasy Records (Blackwater Holylight, Dunbarrow, SVVAMP). "Taking the blame" s'écoute à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Here Lies Man
LP : You will know nothing
Label : RidingEasy Records
Date de sortie : 15/06/2018
- RidingEasy Records: Site officiel (18 hits)
Animal Noises
Summon Fire
Blindness
That Much Closer
Hell (Wooly Tail)
Voices At The Window
Taking the Blame
Fighting
Floating On Water
Memory Games
You Ought To Know
