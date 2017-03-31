Infos précédentes :

Psykup a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain CD/DVD live, Live in Bikini, avec l'excellent "We will win this war" tiré du non moins excellent Ctrl+Alt+Fuck.

Psykup - Ctrl+Alt+Fuck
Psykup
LP : Ctrl+Alt+Fuck
Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
Violent brazilian massage
We will win this war
SSanta ClauSS (write me a letter)
Shampoo the planet
Fuck me 'til the end of times
Cooler than god
The intelligence
Crisis of today
The long ride home (Sunrise)
The long ride home (Sundown)





