Powerwolf - Blood of the saintsPowerwolf clippe ses démons - 26/05 12:55

Powerwolf a lâché le clip de "Demons are a girl's best friend". [plus d'infos]

Powerwolf - The sacrament of sin
POWERWOLF
LP : The sacrament of sin
Label : Napalm Records Date de sortie : 13/07/2018
Fire & forgive
Demons are a girl's best friend
Killers with the cross
Incense and iron
Where the wild wolves have gone
Stossgebet
Nightside of Siberia
The sacrament of sin
Venom of venus
Nighttime rebel
Fist my fist (Sacralize or strike)
Midnight madonna (Bonus)





