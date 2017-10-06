Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 26/05/2018 à 12:40.
Liam a tout ce qu'il veut - 26/05 12:40
Liam Gallagher vient de sortir son clip pour "I've all I need", présent sur son premier album solo, As you were. A noter un petit caméo très furtif de sir Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, ex-Nirvana, Probot, Them Crooked Vultures, etc.) dans celui-ci. [plus d'infos]
Liam Gallagher
LP : As you were
Label : Warner Music Group
- Warner Music Group (1864 hits)
Wall of glass
Bold
Greedy soul
Paper crown
For what it's worth
When I'm in need
You better run
I get by
Chinatown
Come back to me
Universal gleam
I've all I need
Doesn't have to be that way
All my people / All mankind
I never wanna be like you
