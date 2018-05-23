[-] Re: Five Finger Death Punch - And justice for none

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/05/2018 à 21:49.
Modéré le 23/05/2018 à 21:49.
5FDP en écoute - 23/05 21:49
La version standard d'And justice for none de Five Finger Death Punch est en intégrale dans la suite de cette dépêche. [plus d'infos]
Five Finger Death Punch
LP : And justice for none
Date de sortie : 18/05/2018
Fake
Top of the world
Sham Pain
Blue on black
Fire in the hole
I refuse
It doesn't matter
When the seasons change
Stuck in my ways
Rock bottom
Gone away
Bloody
Will the sun ever rise
