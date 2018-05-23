Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/05/2018 à 21:49.
Five Finger Death Punch - Got your six5FDP en écoute - 23/05 21:49

La version standard d'And justice for none de Five Finger Death Punch est en intégrale dans la suite de cette dépêche. [plus d'infos]

2 commentaires   - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Five Finger Death Punch - And justice for none
Five Finger Death Punch
LP : And justice for none
Date de sortie : 18/05/2018
Fake
Top of the world
Sham Pain
Blue on black
Fire in the hole
I refuse
It doesn't matter
When the seasons change
Stuck in my ways
Rock bottom
Gone away
Bloody
Will the sun ever rise





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

le 23/05/18 à 22:47 Par Ted

[-] Re: Five Finger Death Punch - And justice for none

Ted
Ted - 8916 msg
Terrier : F-C / Qc / IdF

LOL (Mic sait pourquoi je ris).
--
Go Habs Go !

Répondre Citer

 

  • le 23/05/18 à 23:19 Par Mike69270

    [-] Re: Five Finger Death Punch - And justice for none

    Mike69270
    Mike69270 - 603 msg
    Terrier : À peu près Lyon !

    J’étais obligé !

    Répondre Citer

     

Index Revenir en haut de page