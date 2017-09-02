Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 20/05/2018 à 15:03.
Modéré le 20/05/2018 à 15:03.
Du nouveau chez Heptaedium - 20/05 15:03
Heptaedium va sortir le 25 mai un nouveau disque intitulé The great herald of misery via Apathia Records. 3 morceaux sont disponibles à l'écoute sur la page bandcamp de l'artiste à la suite.
Heptaedium va sortir le 25 mai un nouveau disque intitulé The great herald of misery via Apathia Records. 3 morceaux sont disponibles à l'écoute sur la page bandcamp de l'artiste à la suite.
[ heptaedium.bandcamp.com: Bandcamp (1 hit) / heptaedium: Facebook (1 hit) / Précommandes: Shop Apathia (1 hit) ]
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires