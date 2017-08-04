Posté par Mike69270.
Get The clip bientot - 17/05 23:47
Get The Shot sortira son prochain clip le 31 mai. Ce sera pour "Faith reaper", tiré d'Infinite punishment. [plus d'infos]
Get the Shot
LP : Infinite punishment
Label : New Damage Records
LP : Infinite punishment
Label : New Damage Records
- New Damage Records: Label (16 hits)
Purgation
Faith reaper
Waging death
Blackened sun
Hellbringer
Absolute sacrifice
Demon stomp
Evil rites
Eternal decay
Profaner
Slayed kings
Den of torments
