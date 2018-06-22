Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 17/05/2018 à 23:44.
Modéré le 17/05/2018 à 23:44.
Et Dieu cassa la porte - 17/05 23:44
Nine Inch Nails a présenté un premier extrait de son troisième EP, Bad witch, avec "God break down the door". [plus d'infos]
Nine Inch Nails
EP : Bad witch
Date de sortie : 22/06/2018
EP : Bad witch
Date de sortie : 22/06/2018
Shit mirror
Ahead of ourselves
Play the goddamned part
God break down the door
I'm not from this world
Over and out
Ahead of ourselves
Play the goddamned part
God break down the door
I'm not from this world
Over and out
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires