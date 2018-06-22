Infos précédentes :

nin_mini_logo.jpgEt Dieu cassa la porte - 17/05 23:44

Nine Inch Nails a présenté un premier extrait de son troisième EP, Bad witch, avec "God break down the door". [plus d'infos]

Nine Inch Nails - Bad witch
Nine Inch Nails
EP : Bad witch
Date de sortie : 22/06/2018
Shit mirror
Ahead of ourselves
Play the goddamned part
God break down the door
I'm not from this world
Over and out





