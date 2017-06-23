Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 17/05/2018 à 23:40.
Modéré le 17/05/2018 à 23:40.
The grind pour Powerflo - 17/05 23:40
Powerflo a publié la vidéo animée de "The grind", morceau extrait de leur album éponyme. [plus d'infos]
Powerflo
LP : Powerflo
Label : New Damage Records
LP : Powerflo
Label : New Damage Records
- New Damage Records: Label (16 hits)
My M.O.
Resistance
Where I stay
Crushing that
Less than a human
The grind
Victim of circumstance
Made it this way
Finish the game
Up and out of me
Start a war
Resistance
Where I stay
Crushing that
Less than a human
The grind
Victim of circumstance
Made it this way
Finish the game
Up and out of me
Start a war
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires