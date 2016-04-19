Infos précédentes :

Death Grips a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de Year of the snitch, son prochain album, avec "Black paint". [plus d'infos]

Death Grips - Year of the snitch
Death Grips
LP : Year of the snitch
Date de sortie : 2018
Death grips is online
Flies
Black paint
Linda's in custody
The horn section
Ha ha ha
Shitshow
Streaky
Dilemma
Little richard
The fear
Outro
Outro





