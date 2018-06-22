Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 14/05/2018 à 10:52.
14/05 10:52

Nine Inch Nails sortira le dernier versant de son triptyque d'EP le 22 juin. Intitulé Bad witch, il succédera à Not the actual events et Add violence et contiendra 6 titres. [plus d'infos]

Nine Inch Nails - Bad witch
Nine Inch Nails
EP : Bad witch
Date de sortie : 22/06/2018
Shit mirror
Ahead of ourselves
Play the goddamned part
God break down the door
I'm not from this world
Over and out

