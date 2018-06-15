Posté par Ted.
Un HLM plus près de rien - 12/05 18:20
Un nouvel extrait du prochain disque d'Here Lies Man intitulé "That much closer to nothing" est disponible à la suite. You will know nothing sortira le 15 juin chez RidingEasy Records. [plus d'infos]
Here Lies Man
LP : You will know nothing
Label : RidingEasy Records
Date de sortie : 15/06/2018
- RidingEasy Records: Site officiel (15 hits)
Animal Noises
Summon Fire
Blindness
That Much Closer
Hell (Wooly Tail)
Voices At The Window
Taking the Blame
Fighting
Floating On Water
Memory Games
You Ought To Know
