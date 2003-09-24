Posté par Mike69270.
Un p'tit live de Steven Wilson - 11/05 18:30
Le morceau "Sound of muzak" interprété par Steven Wilson, et présent sur In absentia de Porcupine Tree, a été filmé en live par plusieurs caméras. Le résultat est à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Porcupine Tree
LP : In absentia
Label : Atlantic Records
Date de sortie : 24/09/2003
Atlantic Records
Blackest Eyes
Trains
Lips of Ashes
The Sound of Muzak
Gravity Eyelids
Wedding Nails
Prodigal
.3
The Creator Has a Mastertape
Heartattack in a Lay By
Strip the Soul
Collapse the Light into Earth
