Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 11/05/2018 à 18:30.
Steven Wilson - Hand. Cannot. Erase.Un p'tit live de Steven Wilson - 11/05 18:30

Le morceau "Sound of muzak" interprété par Steven Wilson, et présent sur In absentia de Porcupine Tree, a été filmé en live par plusieurs caméras. Le résultat est à la suite. [plus d'infos]

porcupine_tree_in_absentia.jpg
Porcupine Tree
LP : In absentia
Label : Atlantic Records Style : rock progressif
Date de sortie : 24/09/2003
Blackest Eyes
Trains
Lips of Ashes
The Sound of Muzak
Gravity Eyelids
Wedding Nails
Prodigal
.3
The Creator Has a Mastertape
Heartattack in a Lay By
Strip the Soul
Collapse the Light into Earth





