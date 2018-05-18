Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 10/05/2018 à 11:52.
Modéré le 10/05/2018 à 11:52.
Five Finger Death Clip - 10/05 11:52
En amont de la sortie de And justice for none prévu pour le 18 mai, Five Finger Death Punch a sorti le clip de "Sham pain". [plus d'infos]
Five Finger Death Punch
LP : And justice for none (Deluxe)
Date de sortie : 18/05/2018
LP : And justice for none (Deluxe)
Date de sortie : 18/05/2018
Trouble (Bonus)
Fake
Top of the world
Sham Pain
Blue on black
Fire in the hole
I refuse
It doesn't matter
When the seasons change
Stuck in my ways
Rock bottom
Gone away
Bloody
Will the sun ever rise
Bad seed (Bonus)
Save your breath (Bonus)
