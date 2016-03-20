Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 08/05/2018 à 00:18.
Modéré le 08/05/2018 à 00:18.
Streaky Grips - 08/05 00:18
Death Grips a sorti un extrait de son prochain opus Year of the snitch avec "Streaky". [plus d'infos]
Death Grips
LP : Year of the snitch
Date de sortie : 2018
LP : Year of the snitch
Date de sortie : 2018
Death grips is online
Flies
Black paint
Linda's in custody
The horn section
Ha ha ha
Shitshow
Streaky
Dilemma
Little richard
The fear
Outro
